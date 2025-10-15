Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 25.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.24% to Rs 32309.77 croreNet profit of Axis Bank declined 25.31% to Rs 5527.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7401.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.24% to Rs 32309.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31601.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32309.7731601.05 2 OPM %55.7360.72 -PBDT7495.949177.29 -18 PBT7495.949177.29 -18 NP5527.857401.26 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content