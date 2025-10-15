Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 4.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 1112.52 croreNet profit of Heritage Foods rose 4.87% to Rs 51.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 1112.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1019.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1112.521019.52 9 OPM %6.947.97 -PBDT78.5184.82 -7 PBT58.4067.47 -13 NP51.0048.63 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content