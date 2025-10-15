Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 4.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 4.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 1112.52 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 4.87% to Rs 51.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 1112.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1019.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1112.521019.52 9 OPM %6.947.97 -PBDT78.5184.82 -7 PBT58.4067.47 -13 NP51.0048.63 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 205.22% in the September 2025 quarter

GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 205.22% in the September 2025 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 24.60% in the September 2025 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 24.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 48.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 48.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Midwest IPO subscribed 1.84 times

Midwest IPO subscribed 1.84 times

Axis Bank Q2 PAT tumbles 26% YoY to Rs 5,090 cr

Axis Bank Q2 PAT tumbles 26% YoY to Rs 5,090 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon