GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 205.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 24.50 croreNet profit of GTV Engineering rose 205.22% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 24.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.5023.56 4 OPM %14.788.23 -PBDT4.871.81 169 PBT4.661.60 191 NP3.511.15 205
