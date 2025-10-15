Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 48.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.69% to Rs 0.96 croreNet profit of Continental Securities rose 48.65% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.69% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.960.65 48 OPM %81.2580.00 -PBDT0.770.51 51 PBT0.740.50 48 NP0.550.37 49
