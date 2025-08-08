AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 21.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.04% to Rs 243.71 croreNet profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 21.56% to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 243.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 223.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales243.71223.51 9 OPM %13.9814.00 -PBDT37.3433.49 11 PBT27.9824.21 16 NP20.7517.07 22
