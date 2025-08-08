BSE consolidated net profit rises 103.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.24% to Rs 958.39 croreNet profit of BSE rose 103.51% to Rs 539.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 265.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.24% to Rs 958.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 601.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales958.39601.87 59 OPM %65.3146.92 -PBDT728.28371.23 96 PBT701.40347.34 102 NP539.41265.05 104
