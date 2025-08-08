Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biocon consolidated net profit declines 95.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Biocon consolidated net profit declines 95.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 3910.10 crore

Net profit of Biocon declined 95.24% to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 659.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 3910.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3376.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3910.103376.10 16 OPM %19.1518.38 -PBDT551.901518.90 -64 PBT96.901113.50 -91 NP31.40659.70 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

