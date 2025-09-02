Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 07:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys announces strategic collaboration with One Bright Kobe

Infosys announces strategic collaboration with One Bright Kobe

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

As Official Digital Innovation and GX (Green Transformation) partner of Glion Arena Kobe

Infosys announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with One Bright Kobe, which operates Glion Arena Kobe, a new multi-purpose arena in Kobe, Japan. As part of this collaboration, Infosys will be the Official Digital Innovation and GX (Green
Transformation) partner of Glion Arena Kobe. This strategic engagement with Japan's first entertainment arena is set to revolutionize live entertainment and sports through advanced digital innovation and sustainable practices. By enhancing the fan and visitor experience, Infosys will help usher in a new era for live events. This collaboration leverages the power of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

 

By collaborating with Infosys, Glion Arena Kobe aims to gain deeper insight into its carbon footprint (CO2 emissions), streamline sustainable arena operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and strengthen its brand reputation. Infosys was selected for its expertise in digital transformation and a strong track record in cloud, AI, data analytics, and sustainability-focused technologies. By utilizing its core capabilities in AI, cloud, and user experience design, Infosys will analyze digital data from arena visitors, including footfall, preferences, and social interactions, to enable personalized experiences. This data-driven approach will help all stakeholders make informed decisions to enhance visitor engagement. In addition, Infosys will establish a cloud-based data platform using Infosys Cobalt standards, ensuring a seamless, transparent, and engaging digital experience.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

TCS expands its strategic partnership with Tryg

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

All Time Plastics standalone net profit rises 5.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Rare Asset Reconstruction standalone net profit declines 84.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

