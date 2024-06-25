Aye Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 49.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.62% to Rs 304.78 croreNet profit of Aye Finance Pvt rose 49.02% to Rs 35.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.62% to Rs 304.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 187.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 199.55% to Rs 161.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.85% to Rs 1040.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 623.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
