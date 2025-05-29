B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit rises 361.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.82% to Rs 41.89 croreNet profit of B A G Films & Media rose 361.54% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 41.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.03% to Rs 6.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 135.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales41.8940.35 4 135.96131.86 3 OPM %24.115.08 -15.2516.34 - PBDT9.270.75 1136 16.3613.20 24 PBT8.35-0.59 LP 12.248.42 45 NP3.600.78 362 6.213.98 56
