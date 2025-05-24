B & A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 61.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.97% to Rs 29.11 croreNet profit of B & A Packaging India declined 61.82% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.15% to Rs 9.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.71% to Rs 130.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.1128.83 1 130.99128.79 2 OPM %7.8712.42 -10.8712.54 - PBDT2.173.89 -44 15.5516.47 -6 PBT1.683.41 -51 13.6614.61 -7 NP1.343.51 -62 9.8311.45 -14
