Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit declines 20.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 2.83% to Rs 20.00 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) declined 20.13% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.23% to Rs 16.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 76.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.0019.45 3 76.7670.47 9 OPM %26.8032.34 -32.5434.00 - PBDT5.686.66 -15 25.4124.61 3 PBT5.055.94 -15 23.0121.79 6 NP3.654.57 -20 16.9516.58 2

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

