B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 131.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.73% to Rs 34.47 croreNet profit of B & A Packaging India rose 131.54% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 34.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.4731.13 11 OPM %14.338.45 -PBDT5.332.56 108 PBT4.872.10 132 NP3.451.49 132
