B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 131.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.73% to Rs 34.47 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of B & A Packaging India rose 131.54% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 34.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.34.4731.1314.338.455.332.564.872.103.451.49