We Win consolidated net profit rises 3.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 34.50% to Rs 18.83 crore
Net profit of We Win rose 3.08% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.50% to Rs 18.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.8314.00 35 OPM %8.449.57 -PBDT1.431.22 17 PBT0.900.89 1 NP0.670.65 3
First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

