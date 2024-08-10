Loyal Textile Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.60% to Rs 196.08 croreNet Loss of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.60% to Rs 196.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 286.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales196.08286.68 -32 OPM %-3.96-3.28 -PBDT-16.97-12.30 -38 PBT-25.91-21.56 -20 NP-19.02-14.11 -35
