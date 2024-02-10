Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 33.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 16.41% to Rs 9.01 crore
Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 33.49% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.41% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales9.017.74 16 OPM %18.5323.00 -PBDT3.952.96 33 PBT3.842.87 34 NP2.872.15 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 24.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Quora's Aspirational Influence: A Success Story with Godrej Appliances

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Frog Cellsat standalone net profit declines 30.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit declines 27.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Pacific Industries consolidated net profit rises 288.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Excel Industries standalone net profit declines 84.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 8.93% in the December 2023 quarter

India Gelatine &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit rises 1.83% in the December 2023 quarter

Krishanveer Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon