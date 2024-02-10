B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 33.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 16.41% to Rs 9.01 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 33.49% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.41% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.9.017.7418.5323.003.952.963.842.872.872.15