B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 33.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 16.41% to Rs 9.01 croreNet profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 33.49% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.41% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales9.017.74 16 OPM %18.5323.00 -PBDT3.952.96 33 PBT3.842.87 34 NP2.872.15 33
