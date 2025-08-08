Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Glycols standalone net profit rises 13.07% in the June 2025 quarter

India Glycols standalone net profit rises 13.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 1040.37 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 13.07% to Rs 52.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 1040.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 968.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1040.37968.49 7 OPM %14.2112.66 -PBDT104.5889.57 17 PBT70.1362.01 13 NP52.8546.74 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Titan Company standalone net profit rises 33.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Titan Company standalone net profit rises 33.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Oil India inks MoU with IREL to boost critical mineral resources

Oil India inks MoU with IREL to boost critical mineral resources

Transrail Lighting hits all-time high after PAT more than doubles to Rs 106 crore

Transrail Lighting hits all-time high after PAT more than doubles to Rs 106 crore

Jindal Stainless posts 11% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 1,310 crore

Jindal Stainless posts 11% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 1,310 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon