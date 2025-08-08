India Glycols standalone net profit rises 13.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 1040.37 croreNet profit of India Glycols rose 13.07% to Rs 52.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 1040.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 968.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1040.37968.49 7 OPM %14.2112.66 -PBDT104.5889.57 17 PBT70.1362.01 13 NP52.8546.74 13
