Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit rises 72.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 6.12 croreNet profit of Jainex Aamcol rose 72.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.40% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 20.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
