Business Standard
Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit rises 72.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 6.12 crore
Net profit of Jainex Aamcol rose 72.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.40% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 20.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.125.17 18 20.9420.24 3 OPM %11.449.67 -8.6014.87 - PBDT0.630.43 47 1.402.69 -48 PBT0.450.22 105 0.751.76 -57 NP0.310.18 72 0.521.25 -58
First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

