Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 79.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 80.79% to Rs 7.13 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 87.45% to Rs 34.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.47% to Rs 76.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation declined 79.89% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 80.79% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.