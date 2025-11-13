Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 272.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 58216.04 croreNet profit of Tata Steel rose 272.16% to Rs 3101.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 833.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 58216.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53489.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58216.0453489.73 9 OPM %15.2811.43 -PBDT7535.884742.98 59 PBT4642.882146.24 116 NP3101.75833.45 272
