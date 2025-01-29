Business Standard

Baazar Style Retail tumbles as PAT drop 21% YoY to Rs 30 crore in Q3 FY25

Baazar Style Retail tumbles as PAT drop 21% YoY to Rs 30 crore in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Baazar Style Retail dropped 7.59% to Rs 264.85 after the company's consolidated profit declined 20.64% to Rs 30.41 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 38.32 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 23.52% to Rs 411.60 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 333.22 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 40.77 crore in Q3 FY25, down 20.44% as against Rs 51.25 crore in posted Q3 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 29.25% YoY to Rs 3,721.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Purchase of stock in trade was at Rs 1,853.1 crore (up 25.98% YoY), and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 315.71 crore (up 40.64% YoY).

 

EBITDA stood at Rs 83.30 crore in Q3 FY25, recording the growth of 9.89% as compared with Rs 75.80 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced by 20.2% during the quarter as compared with 22.8% posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Baazar Style Retail is a value fashion retailer with a leadership position in the States of West Bengal and Odisha in the organized value retail market. The company offers quality and affordable products under the apparel and general merchandise segments, through a chain of 'value retail' stores. Within the apparel vertical, it offers garments for men, women, boys, girls, and infants, whereas the general merchandise offerings include both non-apparels and home furnishing products.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

