Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex gains 535 pts; IT shares outperforms; VIX rises 2.96%

Sensex gains 535 pts; IT shares outperforms; VIX rises 2.96%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in early afternoon trade as investors waited for the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later today and the Union Budget this weekend. The Nifty traded above the 23,100 level. IT shares gained after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 535.35 points or 0.71% to 76,436.25. The Nifty 50 index advanced 178.75 points or 0.78% to 23,136.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 2% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 2.51%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,867 shares rose and 902 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.96% to 18.73. The Nifty 30 January 2025 futures were trading at 23,132.15, at a discount of 4.7 points as compared with the spot at 23,136.85.

Also Read

Prayagraj Stampede, MahaKumbh Stampede, Stampede

Mahakumbh stampede LIVE updates: Condolences to devotees who lost their loved ones, says PM Modi

Indian Army, Ladakh, LAC agreement

China expanding military infra along LAC despite Oct pact, diplomatic talks

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 550 pts higher at 76,450; IT, Auto, Metal, Financials gain

Donald Trump, Trump

US Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's trillion-dollar funding freeze

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

The Nifty option chain for the 30 January 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 134.7 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 135 lakh contracts was seen at 22,000 strike.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 1.78% to 42,565.95. The index declined 2.20% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Persistent Systems (up 4.94%), LTIMindtree (up 3.17%), Mphasis (up 2.99%), L&T Technology Services (up 2.81%), Coforge (up 2.65%), Wipro (up 1.99%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.31%), HCL Technologies (up 1.29%), Infosys (up 1.24%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.95%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mahanagar Gas shed 0.23%. The company has reported a 28.9% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 225.37 crore despite a 12% increase in net revenue to Rs 1,757.58 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Piramal Pharma added 1.14%. The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit tumbled 63.6% to Rs 3.68 crore despite a 12.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,204.22 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

VIP Industries shed 0.53%. The firm reported consolidated net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 7.15 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 8.29% year on year (YoY) to Rs 503.54 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

JSW Energy tumbled 7.14% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 32.2% to Rs 157.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 232.24 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 3.72% to Rs 2,430 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2342.77 crore in Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CarTrade spurts on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 43 crore in Q3

CarTrade spurts on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 43 crore in Q3

JSW Energy skids after net profit slumps 32% YoY to Rs 157 cr in Q3 FY25

JSW Energy skids after net profit slumps 32% YoY to Rs 157 cr in Q3 FY25

Sharika Enterprises wins work order worth Rs 15.57 cr from NHPC

Sharika Enterprises wins work order worth Rs 15.57 cr from NHPC

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; consumer durables shares rally

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; consumer durables shares rally

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon