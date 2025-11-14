Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension

Lupin launches Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Lupin today announced the launch of Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension, 25 mg per vial, 37.5 mg per vial, and 50 mg per vial, Single-Dose Vials, with 180-day CGT exclusivity in the U.S. This follows the recent approval received from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA). This is Lupin's first product using proprietary technology from PrecisionSphere, the long-acting injectable (LAI) platform developed by Lupin's subsidiary Nanomi B.V.'s (Nanomi).

Nanomi's LAI platform has demonstrated efficacy and safety in drug delivery. Its proprietary PrecisionSphere technology creates uniform microspheres that deliver extended-release profiles from weeks to months, superior injectability through smaller needles, and consistent drug concentrations. Lupin is expanding the reach of its PrecisionSphere technology by fostering collaborations with companies looking to extend their product lifecycles.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit declines 61.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit declines 61.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 46.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 46.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhampur Bio Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Dhampur Bio Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian vs South Africa Test Cricket StatsProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayMahua Assembly Election Results 2025Alinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon