Bajaj Auto arm commences production at new plant in Manaus, Brazil

Bajaj Do Brasil Comercio De Motocicletas Ltda, the wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto, has set up and commenced the commercial production at its new manufacturing plant at Av. do Turismo, Bairro Tarum Manaus, Brazil on 26 June 2024.

The plant is equipped with engine and vehicle assembly as well as testing facilities and has a production capacity of 20,000 units per year in a single shift.

