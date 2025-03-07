Friday, March 07, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 7554.65, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.98% jump in NIFTY and a 0.06% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7554.65, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 22550.8. The Sensex is at 74315, down 0.03%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has slipped around 14.93% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20959.7, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7577.15, up 1.05% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is down 12.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.98% jump in NIFTY and a 0.06% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

