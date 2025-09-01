Monday, September 01, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 887.45, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.28% in last one year as compared to a 2.82% slide in NIFTY and a 8.25% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 887.45, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24565.6. The Sensex is at 80210.23, up 0.5%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has gained around 0.24% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25567.7, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 893, up 1.29% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 19.28% in last one year as compared to a 2.82% slide in NIFTY and a 8.25% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 35.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Power Ltd up for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd up for third straight session

NSE SME Shivashrit Foods leaves investors hungry with lacklustre debut

NSE SME Shivashrit Foods leaves investors hungry with lacklustre debut

NSE SME Anondita Medicare unwraps a blockbuster debut

NSE SME Anondita Medicare unwraps a blockbuster debut

Bank deposits up 11.3% on year, term deposits soar 13.5%

Bank deposits up 11.3% on year, term deposits soar 13.5%

Sensex gains 433 pts; auto shares advance

Sensex gains 433 pts; auto shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon