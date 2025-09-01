Monday, September 01, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Shivashrit Foods leaves investors hungry with lacklustre debut

NSE SME Shivashrit Foods leaves investors hungry with lacklustre debut

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Shares of Shivashrit Foods were trading at Rs 141.90 on the NSE, a discount of 0.07% compared with the issue price of Rs 142.

The scrip was listed at Rs 148.50, a premium of 4.58% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 4.77% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 148.50 and a low of Rs 141.10. About 15.53 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Shivashrit Foods' IPO was subscribed 2.75 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 August 2025 and it closed on 26 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 135 to Rs 142 per share.

 

The IPO comprised 49,32,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 43,16,000 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6,16,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure (expansion project), working capital requirements for the expansion project, and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Shivashrit Foods, on 21 August 2025, raised Rs 19.92 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.03 lakh shares at Rs 142 per share to 11 anchor investors.

Shivashrit Foods is a manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of potato flakes. The company operates a dedicated potato processing and manufacturing facility in Aligarh, Western Uttar Pradesh, India, for the production of potato flakes. It specializes in producing premium-grade potato flakes used in ready-to-eat meals, snack foods, and other processed food products. The companys product portfolio is designed to cater to the specific requirements of both global and domestic food manufacturers, offering consistent quality and long shelf life. As of 30 June 2025, the company had total 68 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 104.69 crore and net profit of Rs 12.06 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

