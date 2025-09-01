Monday, September 01, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Anondita Medicare unwraps a blockbuster debut

NSE SME Anondita Medicare unwraps a blockbuster debut

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Shares of Anondita Medicare was trading at Rs 289.25 on the NSE, a premium of 99.48% compared with the issue price of Rs 145.

The scrip was listed at Rs 275.50, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 289.25 and a low of Rs 261.75. About 29.30 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Anondita Medicare's IPO was subscribed 277.47 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 August 2025 and it closed on 26 August 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 137 - Rs 145 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 47,93,000 shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 61.71% post- IPO from 83.95% pre-IPO.

Ahead of the IPO, Anondita Medicare on 21 August 2025, raised Rs 19.57 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.50 lakh shares at Rs 145 each to 5 anchor investors.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Anondita Medicare is a manufacturer of male condoms with a variety of flavors, with its flagship product marketed and sold under the brand "COBRA". The company has installed production capacity of nearly 562 million condoms per annum, as per certificate issued by JP Sood, Chartered Engineer, dated 4 June 2025. As on 31 July 2025, the company had 280 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 76.99 crore and net profit of Rs 16.41 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

