Adani Power Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 607.1, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.82% slide in NIFTY and a 22.32% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 607.1, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24565.6. The Sensex is at 80210.23, up 0.5%. Adani Power Ltd has gained around 3.96% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33638.65, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

