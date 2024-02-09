Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 21.65% to Rs 1740.63 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 20.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 58.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 21.65% to Rs 1740.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1430.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1740.631430.846.366.1376.07-4.5620.07-58.3120.28-58.36