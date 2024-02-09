Board of Finolex Cables approves delisting of GDRs from Luxembourg Stock Exchange

At meeting held on 09 February 2024

1. Termination of the Deposit Agreement with Citibank N.A. for Company's GDRs and

2. Delisting of GDRs from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The underlying equity shares of the Company are listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange and will continue to be listed on both the stock exchanges following the termination of the Company's GDR Program.

The Board of Finolex Cables at its meeting held on 09 February 2024 has approved the following: