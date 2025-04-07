Monday, April 07, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Housing Finance gross disbursement climbs 25% YoY in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance said that its gross disbursement jumped 25.08% to Rs 14,250 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 11,393 crore in Q4 FY24.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 26% to approximately Rs 1,14,680 crore as of 31 March 2025 as compared to Rs 91,370 crore as of 31 March 2024. AUM in Q4 FY25 grew by approximately Rs 6,365 crore.

The companys loan assets (AR) stood at approximately Rs 99,500 crore as of 31 March 2025 as compared to Rs 79,301 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Meanwhile, the companys board is scheduled to meet on 23rd April 2025, to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2025.

 

Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) is classified as an Upper-Layer NBFC by the RBI. It offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes, or commercial spaces. The companys standalone net profit jumped 25.4% to Rs 548.02 crore on 25.8% increase in total income to Rs 2448.98 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 4.56% to Rs 116.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

