Monday, April 07, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma's arm receives permission from European Commission to market Dyrupeg

Aurobindo Pharma's arm receives permission from European Commission to market Dyrupeg

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., has received permission from the European Commission (EC) to market Dyrupeg in the European Union.

The committee for medicinal products (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency had adopted a positive opinion, recommending the approval of Dyrupeg.

Dyrupeg is a biosimilar medicine containing the active substance pegfilgrastim, intended to reduce the duration of neutropenia and prevent febrile neutropenia in adult cancer patients treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

Aurobindo Pharma reported a 10.04% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 845.57 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 939.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 8.53% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,978.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma fell 1.40% to currently trade at Rs 1,089.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare CFO Maithilee Mistry resigns

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare CFO Maithilee Mistry resigns

Bajaj Housing Finance gross disbursement climbs 25% YoY in Q4

Bajaj Housing Finance gross disbursement climbs 25% YoY in Q4

Refex Renewables secures Rs 79-cr order for Bio-CNG Plant in Coimbatore

Refex Renewables secures Rs 79-cr order for Bio-CNG Plant in Coimbatore

Sensex below 72,150 mark; Nifty wipes out 1,047 pts; realty shares under pressure

Sensex below 72,150 mark; Nifty wipes out 1,047 pts; realty shares under pressure

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Pvt equity inflow in Indian real estate down 3% to $3.7 bn in FY25: Anarock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon