Sanofi Consumer Healthcare CFO Maithilee Mistry resigns

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has announced that Maithilee Mistry, the whole-time director and chief financial officer (CFO), has tendered her resignation, effective from 5 May 2025, which will mark her last working day with the company.

According to an exchange filing, Mistry has decided to resign to explore new opportunities outside the organization.

In addition, Rupendra Sachdev, the head of commercial operations and a senior management personnel, has also decided to step down from his current role.

His resignation will be effective from the end of business hours on 30 April 2025, marking his last working day with the company. Sachdev is leaving to pursue his entrepreneurial aspirations.

 

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is engaged in the consumer healthcare (CHC) business. It has a presence in allergy, physical wellness, and pain care segments through brands like Allegra, Combiflam, Avil, and DePURA. It also has brands like Festal, Baralgan, and Novalgin NU in its portfolio. The company's distribution capabilities cover channels such as distributors, wholesalers, government institutions and hospitals, pharmacies, pharmacy chains and e-commerce.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has reported 1% rise in net profit to Rs 46.35 crore on a 6.8% increase in net sales to Rs 170.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The counter shed 0.85% to Rs 4,740.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

