Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 152.22 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 2.47% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 152.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 153.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales152.22153.20 -1 OPM %16.6216.36 -PBDT26.2025.21 4 PBT23.2522.82 2 NP17.4317.01 2

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

