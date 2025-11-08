Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 174.62 croreNet profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 22.09% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 174.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales174.62152.22 15 OPM %18.2116.62 -PBDT32.0126.20 22 PBT28.2823.25 22 NP21.2817.43 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content