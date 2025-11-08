Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 174.62 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 22.09% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 174.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales174.62152.22 15 OPM %18.2116.62 -PBDT32.0126.20 22 PBT28.2823.25 22 NP21.2817.43 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shrenik standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Shrenik standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 96.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 96.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 6.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 6.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Swojas Foods standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Swojas Foods standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon