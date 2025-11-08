Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 96.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.11% to Rs 0.77 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India declined 96.88% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 61.11% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.771.98 -61 OPM %-51.951.01 -PBDT0.010.32 -97 PBT0.010.32 -97 NP0.010.32 -97
