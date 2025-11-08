Swojas Foods standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 350.19% to Rs 35.25 croreNet profit of Swojas Foods rose 33.33% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 350.19% to Rs 35.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.257.83 350 OPM %1.334.98 -PBDT0.470.41 15 PBT0.470.41 15 NP0.360.27 33
