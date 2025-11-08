Shrenik standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.83% to Rs 8.51 croreNet profit of Shrenik rose 340.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 75.83% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.514.84 76 OPM %-3.88-3.31 -PBDT0.220.05 340 PBT0.220.05 340 NP0.220.05 340
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content