Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 6.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.04% to Rs 18.98 croreNet profit of Alfa Ica (India) declined 6.25% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.04% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.9818.42 3 OPM %5.587.00 -PBDT0.940.94 0 PBT0.580.60 -3 NP0.450.48 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content