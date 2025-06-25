Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elan Imperial Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Elan Imperial Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Elan Imperial Pvt reported to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 55.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

