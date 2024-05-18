Business Standard
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 3.21%

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1202.4, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 103.78% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1202.4, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 10.61% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18981.6, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.53 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1207, up 3.06% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 103.78% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 34.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: May 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

