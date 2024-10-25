Business Standard
Balkrishna Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2912.85, down 0.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.96% in last one year as compared to a 27.88% rally in NIFTY and a 48.1% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2912.85, down 0.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 24113.75. The Sensex is at 79287.83, down 0.97%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has eased around 3.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 14.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24324.85, down 2.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.39 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2895, down 1.17% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd jumped 13.96% in last one year as compared to a 27.88% rally in NIFTY and a 48.1% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 35.43 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

