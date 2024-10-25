Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Life drops after PAT slides 20% YoY to Rs 95 crore in Q2

Glenmark Life drops after PAT slides 20% YoY to Rs 95 crore in Q2

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Glenmark Life Sciences slipped 9.76% to Rs 938 after the company's standalone net profit declined 19.72% to Rs 95.32 core on 14.86% slide in revenue from operatios to Rs 506.88 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 19.8% YoY to Rs 127.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

EBITDA stood at Rs 142.9 crore in Q2 of FY25, registering de-growth of 17.16% on YoY basis. In Q2 FY25, EBITDA margin reduced to 28.2% as against 29% in Q2 FY24.

Generic API Business declined 12.69% to Rs 473.9 crore and CDMO business declined 5.14% to Rs 24 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

DMF / CEPs filing continue across major markets, taking the total cumulative filings to 539 as on 30 September 2024.

In Q2 FY25, added 4 new products to the development grid, of which 1 product are high potent API (HP API) / Oncology class of drugs and 3 are synthetic small molecules.

More From This Section

Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as next Chief Justice of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as next Chief Justice of India

Suryoday SFB slumps after Q2 PAT slides 10% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Suryoday SFB slumps after Q2 PAT slides 10% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Barometers extent losses; consumer durables shares decline

Barometers extent losses; consumer durables shares decline

Larsen & Toubro wins order for ITER organisation's nuclear fusion project in France

Larsen & Toubro wins order for ITER organisation's nuclear fusion project in France

Shriram Properties drops after ED conducts raids

Shriram Properties drops after ED conducts raids

Revenue from GPL business fell marginally to Rs 188.8 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 200 crore in Q2 FY24. GPL business contributes 37% of the total revenue from operations.

Dr. Yasir Rawjee, MD & CEO, Glenmark Life Sciences said, The temporary closure of Ankleshwar facility has resulted in delayed servicing of orders, impacting the quarter revenue across geographies. However, the loss of production has substantially been recovered and we expect H2FY25 to be better than the earlier estimates.

A key highlight is that our product mix has led to better gross margins i.e. above 55%. Looking ahead, we expect a strong second half of the fiscal year, supported by our solid order book. While overall growth for FY25 is projected to be in high single digits, we are confident in maintaining stable margins throughout the year.

Tushar Mistry, CFO, Glenmark Life Sciences said, I am pleased to share that despite the temporary setback, our gross margins improved both year-on-year and sequentially, returning to approximately 55.6%, while EBITDA margins remained steady at around 28.2%. GLS generated a solid cash flow of Rs. 134 crores during H1FY25, enabling continued growth and allowing us to maintain a debt-free balance sheet.

Glenmark Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, is a developer and manufacturer of select high-value, non-commoditised active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, pain management, and diabetes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Germany to increase visas for skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000, says PM Modi

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

India VC funding surges 50% in Q1-Q3 2024 on increased big-ticket deals

India vs New Zealand 2ns Test Day 2 live full scorecard

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Sundar strikes first in second innings, NZ one down

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

CM Vijayan accuses BJP, Cong of misrepresenting Muslim-dominated Malappuram

Champai Soren, Champai

Ex-J'khand CM Champai Soren files nomination as BJP nominee from Saraikela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon