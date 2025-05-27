Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ballarpur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ballarpur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales decline 66.59% to Rs 2.74 crore

Net Loss of Ballarpur Industries reported to Rs 30.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 208.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 66.59% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 66.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 252.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 102.72% to Rs 18.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.748.20 -67 18.619.18 103 OPM %-185.40-43.90 --61.42-173.53 - PBDT-15.45-6.34 -144 -52.29-41.64 -26 PBT-17.83-9.08 -96 -62.67-52.84 -19 NP-30.28-208.81 85 -66.76-252.57 74

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

