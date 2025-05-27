Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 16.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.17% to Rs 732.18 croreNet profit of Sanathan Textiles declined 16.48% to Rs 43.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 732.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 756.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.87% to Rs 160.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.39% to Rs 2998.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2957.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales732.18756.13 -3 2998.612957.50 1 OPM %9.2310.46 -8.767.66 - PBDT68.8783.39 -17 262.31225.80 16 PBT57.3172.35 -21 216.45181.41 19 NP43.6552.26 -16 160.45133.85 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content