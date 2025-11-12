Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit declines 8.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.50% to Rs 638.39 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment declined 8.87% to Rs 36.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 638.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 641.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales638.39641.57 0 OPM %10.9911.31 -PBDT90.5096.72 -6 PBT74.9282.44 -9 NP36.8840.47 -9
