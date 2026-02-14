Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 42.67% to Rs 20.63 croreNet profit of Nagpur Power & Industries reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.67% to Rs 20.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.6314.46 43 OPM %0.530.69 -PBDT0.72-1.96 LP PBT0.46-2.62 LP NP0.46-2.62 LP
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST