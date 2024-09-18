Business Standard
ICICI Bank Ltd soars 1.95%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1292.8, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.96% in last one year as compared to a 27.95% gain in NIFTY and a 16.53% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1292.8, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 25463.9. The Sensex is at 83253.4, up 0.21%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 9.94% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52188.65, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 124.34 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1289.3, up 1.68% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 30.96% in last one year as compared to a 27.95% gain in NIFTY and a 16.53% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 21.13 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

