Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Woodsvilla reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Woodsvilla reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 47.62% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net loss of Woodsvilla reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.62% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.110.21 -48 0.710.69 3 OPM %-36.369.52 -9.8613.04 - PBDT-0.030.03 PL 0.200.11 82 PBT-0.050.01 PL 0.100.01 900 NP-0.100.03 PL 0.050.03 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Foseco India standalone net profit rises 36.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Foseco India standalone net profit rises 36.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 1043.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 1043.28% in the March 2025 quarter

AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 49.60% in the March 2025 quarter

AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 49.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Excel Industries standalone net profit rises 55.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Excel Industries standalone net profit rises 55.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 85.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 85.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon